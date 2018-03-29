Easter Egg-citement

Chloe Breakie, 7, opens a plastic Easter Egg at O.A.T.S. on March 24 in Groveland Twp. The event included egg dying, petting zoo, face painting. Photo by Patrick McAbee. …
By David Fleet Editor Goodrich-On Monday night the school board of trustees voted 7-0 to adopt a resolution exercising the option permitted by Section 105 of the State School Aid…
By David Fleet Editor Atlas Township’s own Genavieve Linkowski’s Hollywood debut to wow celebrity judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan will be in prime time on ‘American Idol,’…
By Shelby Stewart Staff Writer The Ortonville Downtown Development Authority (DDA) is looking for volunteers from the village. “We want more residents of Ortonville represented in the DDA,” said Matt…
By Shelby Stewart Staff Writer Bob McArthur, president of the Brandon Groveland Youth Assistance and former fire chief, is the newest member of the Ortonville Planning Commission. The open seat…
Genavieve Linkowski reacts on Monday night in her Atlas Township home after learning she’s moving on in American Idol. Photo by Patrick McAbee. By David Fleet Editor Atlas Twp.- Genavieve…
The Brandon Future Problem Solvers competed at the State Bowl on the campus of Michigan State University last weekend and several won awards after competing on the topic of Cloud…
From 9 a.m.-3 p.m., April 28 volunteers are needed for the annual community Rocking & Raking. Able bodied young people and adults are encouraged to help out elderly and neighbors…
By David Fleet Editor Megan Duval’s recent spring break made a difference. Duval, 19, is a…
By Shelby Stewart Staff Writer Since she was 14, Missy Anderson has been suffering with endometriosis.…
By David Fleet Editor Atlas Twp.- The road to stardom may have veered through a local…
By Shelby Stewart Staff Writer In honor of Women’s History Month, at 7 p.m., March 14,…
Well, with eyes wide open, I stepped into it last week! In my zeal to champion…