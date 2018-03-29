Easter Egg-citement

Chloe Breakie, 7, opens a plastic Easter Egg at O.A.T.S. on March 24 in Groveland Twp. The event included egg dying, petting zoo, face painting. Photo by Patrick McAbee. …

Goodrich opts to continue open Schools of Choice By David Fleet Editor Goodrich-On Monday night the school board of trustees voted 7-0 to adopt a resolution exercising the option permitted by Section 105 of the State School Aid…

Hollywood for Linkowski By David Fleet Editor Atlas Township’s own Genavieve Linkowski’s Hollywood debut to wow celebrity judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan will be in prime time on ‘American Idol,’…

Village council grapples with appointments By Shelby Stewart Staff Writer The Ortonville Downtown Development Authority (DDA) is looking for volunteers from the village. “We want more residents of Ortonville represented in the DDA,” said Matt…

McArthur appointed to village planning commission By Shelby Stewart Staff Writer Bob McArthur, president of the Brandon Groveland Youth Assistance and former fire chief, is the newest member of the Ortonville Planning Commission. The open seat…

Next American Idol? Genavieve Linkowski reacts on Monday night in her Atlas Township home after learning she’s moving on in American Idol. Photo by Patrick McAbee. By David Fleet Editor Atlas Twp.- Genavieve…

Brandon Future Problem Solvers The Brandon Future Problem Solvers competed at the State Bowl on the campus of Michigan State University last weekend and several won awards after competing on the topic of Cloud…