Easter Egg-citement

Easter Egg-citement

Chloe Breakie, 7, opens a plastic Easter Egg at O.A.T.S. on March 24  in Groveland Twp. The event included egg dying, petting zoo, face painting. Photo by Patrick McAbee. …

By on No CommentRead More

Hollywood for Linkowski

By David Fleet Editor Atlas Township’s own Genavieve Linkowski’s Hollywood debut to wow celebrity judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan will be in prime time on ‘American Idol,’…

By on No CommentRead More

Next American Idol?

Next American Idol?

Genavieve Linkowski reacts on Monday night in her Atlas Township home after learning she’s moving on in American Idol. Photo by Patrick McAbee. By David Fleet Editor Atlas Twp.- Genavieve…

By on No CommentRead More

Features

Don't Rush Me

0218000957-300x225.jpg

Obits

School News

  • Sports