120 years: Daughters of the American Revolution

By David Fleet

Editor

Atlas Twp.- On June 3, 1897, 11 descendants of Revolutionary War soldiers gathered at Harriet Thompson’s Kearsley Street home in Flint—the first meeting for the Genesee Chapter National Society Daughters of the American Revolution. The sixth DAR chapter in the state was established due to many pioneers from the Genesee County in western New York.

On June 10, just over 120 years later—members of the Genesee Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution, state officials and their guests gathered at the Atlas Valley Country Club for an anniversary celebration. The 50th anniversary, June 12, 1947, was also celebrated at the Atlas Valley Country Club.

Atlas Township resident Carol Powers has served as chaplain of the Genesee Chapter of the DAR for the past 10 years. Like other women in the DAR organization, she is a direct descendant from a person involved in the United States’ struggle for independence.

“My ancestor Johannas Boyer fought in the Battle of Oriskany, New York,” said Powers. “And I’m also a descendant of Hansel Nelson, who participated in the Battle of Kings Mountain in North Carolina. They, along with many others, suffered many hardships and fought to make this country.”

Powers said the local DAR gathering on Saturday exemplifies the continued dedication toward honoring early patriots.

“Three of the 12 revolutionary soldiers buried in Genesee County are in Atlas Township,” she said. “They came to Michigan following the war to live near children or family and died here.”

Locally, Revolutionary War soldiers John and William Britton are in the Atlas Horton Cemetery and George Carpenter is buried in the Goodrich Cemetery.

The DAR strives for local historical preservation, promotion of education, and encouragement of patriotic endeavor.

“From grave honors to dedications to keeping history alive in classrooms, the DAR has been active locally for more than a century,” she added.