2017 Ortonville CROP Walk set for Oct. 1

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

The 37th annual Ortonville area CROP Walk will be Oct. 1 starting at the Ortonville United Methodist Church at 93 Church St. Registration begins at 1:30 p.m. and following that will be warm-up exercises. The walk begins at 2 p.m.

The three mile trek will help battle world hunger by donating 25 percent of the funds to the Ortonville Community Emergency Fund food pantry, while the other 75 percent will go to the Church World Service.

The CWS works with the goal of building a world where there is enough for all in mind, according to their website. They will distribute the funds to places in the world suffering from hunger due to poverty and places without clean drinking water.

“People enjoy coming together from a variety of churches or places from the community to raise money for people in need,” said Sue Sirgany, a member of the committee for the walk. “While doing so, it’s a chance to meet new people, enjoy some exercise, while doing good.”

One activity that is popular with families is the scavenger hunt that walkers can participate in along the walk, which includes trivia questions about the community. Light refreshments will also be available to walkers at the end of the walk.

The goal the committee has set this year is for 75 walkers to raise $5,000. Though multiple churches in the area are helping with the walk in some way, no church affiliation is necessary.

“Everyone is invited to walk to end hunger,” said Sirgany.