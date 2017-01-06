Letters to the editor Jan. 7, 2017

How to repeal and replace Obamacare under the Trump administration

Dear Editor,

Since 2010, Republicans have promised to fully repeal Obamacare, campaigned on full repeal, and voted over 60 times to repeal parts or all of this disastrous healthcare law. Now that the American people gave Republicans unified control of the government, there are no more excuses. The so-called “two budget” repeal strategy is the best path forward.

Congress should begin this process in January by passing the fiscal year 2017 budget that failed to pass earlier in the year. That generic budget would also allow them to use a filibuster-proof process known as budget reconciliation to pass a simple, one-sentence repeal of Obamacare with 51 Senate votes and have it ready for President-elect Trump to sign soon after inauguration.

Once Obamacare is repealed, Congress should pass a second budget for fiscal year 2018 that lowers spending levels and then debate and pass a series of conservative, free-market healthcare reforms that enact consumer choice, strengthen the doctor-patient relationship, expand health savings accounts, offer Tax credits for the purchase of private health insurance, enact tort reform, bring competition into the marketplace by allowing the purchase of insurance across state lines, and consumer choice. Together these and other free market principles will lower costs.

This two budget strategy will ensure that momentum for Obamacare repeal does not stall. It also provides ample time for individuals who have insurance through the Obamacare exchanges to transition back to the individual market without losing coverage. The American people are so close to taking back their health care. Our Republican leaders in Congress have one last chance to make it a reality. There are no more excuses. Contact your congressman and tell them to support Full Repeal of Obamacare using Budget Reconciliation.

Mike Bishop Twitter: @mikebishopmi, phone: (810)227-8600 or house.gov

Dave Trott Twitter: @repdavetrott, phone: (248)528-0711 or house.gov

Joe Wayda

Brandon Township Delegat



From left to right: David Trent, Village Manager; Joe Tomei, Ron Allen, Mark Ratliff, Mike Donnellon, David Donnellon; Shawn McFall; Dominic Darbyshire, Sebastian McFall; Nicholas Ratliff; Jack & Rocky Swix (Santa Hats); Joey Tomei; John McFall (far right); not pictured Ed Darbyshire.

Dear Editor,

Many thanks to the wonderful volunteers of Boy Scout Troop 139 who helped with the distribution of the luminaries Christmas Eve morning insuring that the village was bright that evening. Additionally, we had a great turnout of 20 participants two days earlier for the assembling of the luminaries. Our DPW department reported that every candle was lit so with the assistance of residents, business owners, and concerned individuals who took the time to light every luminary this long standing tradition in Ortonville was a great success in 2016. Once again, thank you everyone for your help. Wishing you and your families a prosperous and healthy New Year.

David Trent

Village Manager