Marilyn J. Salley of Ortonville died Feb. 13, 2017.
She was 85.
Marilyn was born July 2, 1931 in Pontiac, the daughter of Henry and Pearlina Prentiss. She married Dean Salley on Aug. 28, 1948. They were married 68 years.
Beloved wife of Dean A.; dearest mother of the late Dean (Cathy) Salley, Michael (Geraldine), Steven (Brenda), the late Arthur (Theresa) Salley, Scott (Rebecca) Salley, and the late Deeann Salley; loving grandmother of eight; great-grandmother of 10. Family will receive friends Friday 3 to 8 p.m. at Village Funeral Home 135 South St., Ortonville. Services will be held Saturday, February 18, 2017 at 11:00a.m. at the funeral home. Rev. John Kassen officiating. Private burial services Monday, at White Chapel Cemetery, Troy. An expression of sympathy may be made to Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, Ortonville. Envelopes are available at the funeral home or Operation Military Embrace, P.O. Box 149, Hockley, Texas 77447-0149, www.operationmilitaryembrace.com To send a condolence visit www.CoatsFuneralHome.com .