Public Notice: Brandon Township

SYNOPSIS
CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF BRANDON
REGULAR MEETING
May 1, 2017
Call to order at 7:03 p.m.
Present: Allen, Broughton, Darnall, DePalma, Kordella, Marshall & Thurman
Presentation: Service Award
Approved:
Consent Agenda
Oakland County Cisma Memorandum of Understanding
Fireworks Contribution
West Nile Virus Resolution
Trail Resolution
CDBG Resolution
Denied:
Moving 2 employees to exempt status
Adjourned at 9:43 pm
A full copy of the minutes is available at the Clerk’s office, 395 Mill Street, PO Box 929, Ortonville, MI 48462 or on the Brandon Township Website at www.brandontownship.us
Posted by Candee Allen, Brandon Township Clerk, 395 Mill Street, PO Box 929, Ortonville, MI 48462.
