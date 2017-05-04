Public Notice: Brandon Township

SYNOPSIS

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF BRANDON

REGULAR MEETING

May 1, 2017

Call to order at 7:03 p.m.

Present: Allen, Broughton, Darnall, DePalma, Kordella, Marshall & Thurman

Presentation: Service Award

Approved:

Consent Agenda

Oakland County Cisma Memorandum of Understanding

Fireworks Contribution

West Nile Virus Resolution

Trail Resolution

CDBG Resolution

Denied:

Moving 2 employees to exempt status

Adjourned at 9:43 pm

A full copy of the minutes is available at the Clerk’s office, 395 Mill Street, PO Box 929, Ortonville, MI 48462 or on the Brandon Township Website at www.brandontownship.us

Posted by Candee Allen, Brandon Township Clerk, 395 Mill Street, PO Box 929, Ortonville, MI 48462.

