On course for more than half-century





By David Fleet

Editor

Goodrich-Jerry Hughes and Joel Stimson have been busy on Wednesday nights during the warmer months for the past 54 years.

In 1963 the pair of village residents and local golfers joined the Wednesday Men’s A League at the then newly constructed Goodrich Country Club, 10080 Hegel Road. The course was constructed in the early 1960s.

Hughes and Stimson are the last two original members.

“When we started there were 32 members on the Wednesday teams,” said Hughes, 90, who retired after more than 35 years as a football coach and math teacher at Goodrich Schools. “After all those years this game never gets any easier.”

Stimson 81, is a long-time local builder.

“It’s a little bitty hole,” laughed Stimson. “We’ve always had a great group of guys in our league. We’ve played every year since.”