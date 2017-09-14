Citizens of the Year Don & Margaret Kengerski

By David Fleet

Editor

After more than 40 years of serving the community The Citizen newspaper is proud to honor long-time Brandon Township residents Don and Margaret Kengerski as the 2017 Citizens of the Year.

“We’re proud to be members of this community and just love the people here,” said Don Kengerski, 86. “Margaret and I don’t spend much time on the couch and have kept busy helping out where we can. It’s an honor to be Citizens of Year and to have lived and raised our children here.”

Don and Margaret were married in 1956 and moved to Brandon Township in 1973. They raised five children in the Brandon School District, Mary, Barbara, Dianne, Mike and Edward.

Don entered the U.S. Army in March 1951 and served in combat in the North Korean countryside as a 21-year-old machine-gunner in M-Company, 32nd infantry regiment, of the 7th Infantry Division. He received 38 pieces of shrapnel in an August 1952 skirmish, but continued his duty in North Korea. Don returned to the United States and was discharged on March 5, 1954. Don received the Purple Heart and Silver Star medals for his service.

Don first joined the Veterans of Foreign Wars in 1954, soon after his discharge from the Army when he lived in Wisconsin. Margaret joined him later in Brandon Township. Don was a charter member of the Ortonville VFW Post 582 forming in 1984 and served as post commander for 19 years before stepping down in 2013. Margaret was a charter member the ladies auxiliary to the Veterans of Foreign Wars forming in 1985 and served for many years as auxiliary president.

From its inception until 2012, Don belonged to the Community Emergency Response Team of Ortonville supporting the local fire department. He served on the Veterans Trust Fund for Oakland County. The Veterans Trust Fund was established to help veterans through tough financial times.

Don and Margaret are long time parishioners of St. Anne Catholic Church.

Judy Henley, served as Christian Service Coordinator at St. Anne Catholic Church.

“Margaret was a willing volunteer—always fun and willing to step up and help others when needed. Margaret worked as a volunteer for the funeral lunches for many years and the big roast beef dinner for the church. She’s been a positive force in the parish for many years. Margaret has a kind heart.”

At 11 a.m., Sept. 23, on Stage 1 at Septemberfest, The Citizen newspaper will present the Citizen of the Year award.