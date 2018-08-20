Peggy Piddington

PIDDINGTON, PEGGY SUE of Goodrich, died August 17, 2018. She was 72.

She was born August 16, 1946 to Eunice (nee: Armstrong) and the late Galen Whipple. She married Roger Piddington on October 21, 1972 in Ortonville, Michigan. She is survived by her loving husband of 45 years, Roger; two children, Amy (Greg) Endres-Bercher and Michael Piddington; three grandchildren, Joseph and Jacob Piddington and Rachel Leamon; her mother, Eunice Patton; one sister, Linda (Robert) Waldie. Peggy worked at Ware-Piddington Real Estate along with her husband, Roger. She was a volunteer with the MSU Master Gardener Program. Family will receive friends at a memorial visitation on Friday, August 31, 2018 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Village Funeral Home, Ortonville. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home. To send a condolence to the family go towww.villagefh.com