Peggy Piddington

PIDDINGTON, PEGGY SUE of Goodrich, died August 17, 2018.  She was 72. Piddington, Peggy V18-57

She was born August 16, 1946 to Eunice (nee: Armstrong) and the late Galen Whipple.  She married Roger Piddington on October 21, 1972 in Ortonville, Michigan.  She is survived by her loving husband of 45 years, Roger; two children, Amy (Greg) Endres-Bercher and Michael Piddington; three grandchildren, Joseph and Jacob Piddington and Rachel Leamon; her mother, Eunice Patton; one sister, Linda (Robert) Waldie.  Peggy worked at Ware-Piddington Real Estate along with her husband, Roger.  She was a volunteer with the MSU Master Gardener Program.  Family will receive friends at a memorial visitation on Friday, August 31, 2018 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Village Funeral Home, Ortonville.  Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.  Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.  To send a condolence to the family go towww.villagefh.com

