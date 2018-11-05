Lester Ferguson

FERGUSON, LESTER LYLE of Ortonville. Died November 3, 2018. He was 77.

Born July 23, 1941 in Remus, Michigan to the Lyle Alfred and Mildred Ester (nee: Barber) Ferguson. He married Marcella (nee: Barber) Short on September 7, 1984 in Waterford, Michigan. He is survived by his loving wife, Marcella Ferguson; three children, Mark (Kim) Short, Kim McNeice and Kevin “Joe” (Jaime) Short; one brother, Morris Ferguson; one sister, Vida Hill; also survived by nine grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren and one great great grandson. Lester was a veteran of the U.S. Army-Vietnam. He retired from the Foundry at Pontiac Motor. Private Service will be held. Arrangements were entrusted to VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME-ORTONVILLE. Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer’s Association. To send a condolence to the family go to www.villagefh.com