Lester Ferguson

FERGUSON, LESTER LYLE of Ortonville.  Died November 3, 2018.  He was 77. 

Born July 23, 1941 in Remus, Michigan to the Lyle Alfred and Mildred Ester (nee: Barber) Ferguson.  He married Marcella (nee: Barber) Short on September 7, 1984 in Waterford, Michigan.  He is survived by his loving wife, Marcella Ferguson; three children, Mark (Kim) Short, Kim McNeice and Kevin “Joe” (Jaime) Short; one brother, Morris Ferguson; one sister, Vida Hill; also survived by nine grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren and one great great grandson.  Lester was a veteran of the U.S. Army-Vietnam.  He retired from the Foundry at Pontiac Motor.  Private Service will be held.  Arrangements were entrusted to VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME-ORTONVILLE.  Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer’s Association. To send a condolence to the family go to www.villagefh.com

