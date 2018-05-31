A brush with fame: Area make up artist craft soaring

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

Alexandira Bishop’s many faces has launched her near the top of the world make up.

“It started when my sister and her husband asked me to do their Halloween make up,” said Bishop, a 2011 Brandon High School graduate. “I’d never done anything like that before, and I fell in love with it.”

Alexandira Bishop is a make up artist who has had her work featured on “Tosh.0,” the “Star Wars” official vine and a host of other short videos and music videos.

Bishop’s craft recently landed her in a national competition, the “NYX Professional Makeup Face Awards.” Her steller work was then selected by judges to be in the top 30 competitors and performed the ‘power of make up’ for the first challenge.

“The power of make up was the theme, basically half the face is blank,” she said, who transformed half of her face into that of an alien in the first challenge. “It can make someone look really different, show that you can be an alien, you could be anything just with make up.”

On May 29, Bishop was voted into the top 20 contestants, and the next challenge will be revealed on June 4. Voting for the next challenge opens on June 18 and goes for one week.

“I’m hired for music videos, short films, photo shoots, even just regular make up, but I specialize in special effects and body painting,” said Bishop. “I am really excited for the exposure, even if I just make it to the top six, I’ll be meeting all these influential people in make up community.”

Bishop will receive boxes of sponsor products that she will have to incorporate into her next challenge. After the next challenge, people will vote for the top 12, then the top six in August. Those in the top six will be flown out to Los Angeles to film their final make up look and have it shown at the NYX Face Awards on Aug.15 to be voted on live.

“If you win, you get $50,000, travel internationally with NYX, be the face of NYX for a year,” she said. “This year I just decided to go for, and I got picked to be in the top 30.”

To vote for Bishop, go to nyxfaceawards.com when voting opens on June 18. Fans can vote three times a day.

To follow Bishop on her make up journey, follow her on instagram @aalexandriabishop, Alexandria Bishop on YouTube and Alexandria Bishop on facebook.