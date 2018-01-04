A jump on winter

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

Mark Tibbits is smiling these days.

“It’s been a pretty darn good season so far,” said Tibbits, general manager of Mt. Holly Ski and Snowboard Resort, 13536 Dixie Highway

The local resort opened earlier in the season than recent years thanks to the early snowfall.

And in spite of the bitter cold that took over the area winter sport enthuistis are still taking advantage of the excellent snowy conditions.

“People are listening to the weather and wind chills, but the great part is that the snow isn’t melting,” he said.

Though some people are still braving the cold, Tibbits believes that anything above 20 degrees is when people will head out to the slopes.

“Twenty degrees is when we have to make snow too,” he said.

On the bright side, Tibbits says they haven’t had to make any snow so far in 2018 since it’s been so cold.

“Three to 4 feet of snow over the whole area is what we aim for,” he said. “That’s what we have and it’s enough to hold until spring hits. The cold works to an advantage. When it’s warmer it takes longer to accumulate that number.”

As far as who is using the slopes, Tibbits says that it’s evened out to an equal amount of snowboarders and skiers alike in the last few years. However, it’s snowboarders who are taking more of a hit-literally.

“The snowboarders push the boundaries a little bit more,” he said, saying that snowboarders are the ones who get hurt on the slopes more often.