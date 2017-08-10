Advanced Physical Therapy Center open house Aug. 17

By David Fleet

Editor

Goodrich-Advanced Physical Therapy Center is celebrating an anniversary and upgrades.

From 4-7 p.m., Aug. 17, APTC, 7477 S. State Road, will host an open house in its newly renovated office.

For more than 25 years APTC has provided physical and occupational therapy including 17 years with a facility in the village.

The upgrades include a larger gym, new areas for additional technologies and equipment, in addition to redesigned examination rooms.

“We are so happy to be a part of this community and pledge to continue to bring the best in physical therapy for years to come,” said Linda Gibbs, co-owner of APTC.

Since 1991, APTC has provided physical therapy, occupational therapy, and sports medicine dedicated to providing cutting edge therapy techniques and personalized, one-on-one care programs. Therapists utilize state of the art, hands-on techniques along with tailor-made exercise programs.

“The Goodrich community has been very supportive of Advanced Physical Therapy Center over the years,” said Kim Turner, co-owner of APTC. “With our facility upgrades we will now be able to help even more people in the area to live pain-free and get back to doing the things they love! That’s our mission and the commitment that we made to the people of Goodrich, when Wheelock Memorial Hospital left the area.”

The public is invited for hor d’oeuvres, beverages and tours of the facility.