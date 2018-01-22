Agnes Marie Fick, Aggie, (88) passed away peacefully in her home on Bald Eagle Lake, Ortonville on January 5, 2018 after a long illness. Her wish to remain at home was made possible through the love and care provided by her faithful friends and neighbors and by the compassionate staff of the McLaren Hospital Hospice.

After graduation from nursing school, Agnes continued her medical training by becoming a certified registered nurse anesthetist (CRNA). In the practice of her chosen profession, her skill, caring, sense of humor and reassuring presence made her a favorite in the many Michigan hospitals and clinics where she was employed during her long career. In addition to being a CRNA, Agnes had an adventurous spirit. Her many activities included extensive traveling, water and snow skiing, boating, flying (as a licensed pilot), and scuba diving. She loved cars, including her “Pulse” (a modified Harley Davison motorcycle) and her Smart Car (“Ag’s Toy”) which she bought in 2007, before such cars were known in Michigan. She was an avid reader. She also gave back to her community, including by delivering Meals on Wheels.

Agnes was the daughter of Clarence and Dorothy (Brandyberry) Fick. She is survived by her long term friend Dorothy A. Porter MD and by many cousins, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her three sisters Louise Schwerin, Joyce Snook, and Kathryn Koyl, all of Michigan.

Agnes Fick’s life will be celebrated in a memorial service at Hansen’s Funeral Home, 421 No. Main Street in Davison, Michigan on January 29, 2018; Gathering at 3:00 pm, and Service at 4:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Ortonville Community Emergency Fund or to the Detroit Rescue Mission.