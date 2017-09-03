Albert Mitchell Shubert

SHUBERT, ALBERT MITCHELL of Lapeer formerly of Ortonville; died August 30, 2017.Â He was 93.Â Born June 5, 1924 in Sparta, Tennessee to the late Thomas M. and Winifred (nee: Demps) Shubert.Â He is survived by two children, Jane (Charles) Crossman and Thomas (Carolyn) Shubert; four grandchildren, Charlene (Mike) Stiles, James Crossman, Carrie (Sean) Ralston and Elaine (Ken) Stempowski; three great grandchildren, Grace Crossman, Logan Ralston and Elizabeth Stiles; he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Margaret Shubert.Â Albert retired from Fisher Body.Â He was a past board member of the Michigan Trail Riders Association.Â Funeral service will be 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 5, 2017 at VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME–ORTONVILLE 135 South St., Ortonville.Â Interment will follow at Seymour Lake Cemetery.Â Family will receive friends on Tuesday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Memorial donations may be made to Michigan Humane Society or the Michigan Trail Riders Assn.Â Envelopes are available at the funeral home.Â To send a condolence to the family go to www.villagefh.com