Andrew Boyle Sr.

BOYLE, Andrew J., Sr. – of Goodrich, age 85, passed away September 25, 2018 at home surrounded by his family and friends. Cremation has taken place.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated 12 PM Friday, September 28, 2018 at St. Mark the Evangelist Catholic Community, 7296 Gale Rd., Grand Blanc; Fr. Joseph Krupp celebrant. Burial of cremated remains will be in Great Lakes National Cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be 3-8 PM Thursday at Allen Funeral Home, 9136 Davison Rd., Davison. A Scripture Service will be held at 7:30 PM Thursday. There will be one hour of visitation prior to the Mass on Friday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the DAV (Disabled American Veterans) or the Rheumatoid Arthritis Foundation.

Andrew was born in Pontiac, MI on October 15, 1932, son of the late Winfield and Mildred (Kelch) Boyle. He served with the U.S. Army and was a proud Korean War Veteran. Andrew married Anne Goodwin on June 11, 1960 in Clawson, MI. He was a member of St. Mark the Evangelist Catholic Community. Andrew enjoyed woodworking and golf. His greatest love was his very large family.

Andrew is survived by his wife, Anne Boyle; children, Annette (Scott) Pickler, Michele (Michael) Siemon, Debra Boyle, Andrew J. Boyle, Jr., Shannon (Jack) Carter and Michael (Brenda) Boyle; grandchildren, Jennifer (Nick) Paul, Justin and Travis Pickler, Josh and Joey Siemon, Jacob “Jake” Boyle, McKenzie Carter (Mark Cox, fiancé), Aaron, Noah and David Boyle; great-grandchildren, Will and Grace Paul; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by ten siblings, Bill, Leo “Ty”, Duane, Margarite, Janette, Winfield, Frank, Evelyn, Bertha and Pat.

Please share your thoughts with the family atwww.allenfuneralhomeinc.com.