Ann Louise Tucker of Ortonville; died September 26, 2017.

She was 91.

Born May 21, 1926 in Pontiac, Michigan to the late Carl and Erma (nee: Lipke) Zander. She married Nelson “Bill” Tucker on May 17, 1947 in Clarkston, Michigan. He died December 1, 1993. She is survived by two sons, Tom (Renee) Tucker and Tim (Vicki) Tucker; five grandchildren, Kari (Steve) Roehl, Tim (Amy) Tucker, Shelly (Chris) Glass, Chris (Ashley) Tucker and Kyle (Stacy Provo) Tucker; six great grandchildren, Hannah, Trent, Hailey, Jameson, Lea and Madeline; she was preceded in death by one granddaughter, Kelly Tucker and one brother, John Henry Zander. Anna was a member of the Ortonville Historical Society. She formerly served on the Brandon Township Library Board, Ortonville Woman’s Club, Oakland County Extension Club and Oakland County Farm Bureau Board. Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 3, 2017 at Village Funeral Home 135 South Street, Ortonville. Pastor Dave Gerber, officiating. Interment will follow at Ortonville Cemetery. Family will receive friends on Monday from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital. Envelopes are available at the funeral home. To send a condolence to the family go to www.villagefh.com