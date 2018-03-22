April 28,Rocking & Raking volunteers needed

From 9 a.m.-3 p.m., April 28 volunteers are needed for the annual community Rocking & Raking.





Able bodied young people and adults are encouraged to help out elderly and neighbors with disabilities.

“We are looking for individuals, families, churches, scout troops, National Honor Society members, sports teams, women’s and men’s groups who are willing to spend part of a day making a difference in the life of another,” said Kim Zernec, coordinator. “We just received our first call from a neighbor in need last week, here’s what they said. ‘I’m undergoing cancer treatments and unable to do the work I usually do myself. I could really use some help weeding my flower beds.’ How can we say no to that? Of course we will help them and many others like them.”

Call or email Kim Zernec from St. Anne, (248) 627-3965 Ext. 132 or kim@churchofstanne.org to volunteer. Forms can be obtained at the Brandon Township office, Edna Burton Senior Center, Brandon Township Public Library, the Village of Ortonville offices or St. Anne church. About a 1-5 adult/youth ratio for youth seventh grade and up and a 1-3 ratio for younger children. Last year 65 volunteers and assisted about 40 residents.

“Together we can do something positive for our amazing community,” added Zernec.

Watch the mail for a form if you had yard work done last year or pick-up forms at the Edna Burton Senior Center, Brandon Township Offices, Brandon Township Public Library and Village Offices. Contact Candee Allen 248-627-2851.