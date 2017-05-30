Arlyn Clarence Wise of Ortonville; went to be with our Lord on May 25, 2017. He was 90. He was born January 26, 1927 in Alpena, Michigan to the late Frank and Olive (nee: Ball) Wise. He was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Lucille; his daughter Ruth, his son Marvin and his brother Frank, Jr. He is survived by five children, Shirley Wise of Ortonville, Susan Wise of Ortonville, Gerald (Deborah) Wise of Sand Lake, Larry (Angella) Wise of Byron and Ronald Wise of Standish; brother of Marge (Fred) Manning of Herron, Michigan, Marilyn (Terry) Precord of West River, Maryland and Charles (Linda) Wise of Herron, Michigan; father-in-law to Debbie Wise (Richard Walker) of National City, Michigan; close brother-in-law to Myrtle Zinke of Alpena, Michigan and Jean Wise of Alpena, Michigan; Grandfather to Matthew Wise, Jeff (Tonya) Wise, Mary (Greg) McPherson, Melissa Winns, Mark (Erica) Wise, Tony (Stephanie) Quilliams, Chantel Wise, Chase (Samantha) Wise & Kelsey Decker. Sixteen great grandchildren. Members of Mr. Wise’s adopted family Gary & Kathy Kage, Steve & Vickie Jurick, Chuck & Linda Rockwell, Jacob Valentine, Randel Floyd, Frank McClean. Mr. Wise was a member of Christ Lutheran Church for over 60 years and an honorary life time member of the VFW post #582 for his service beginning in 1945 in the United States Army. Mr. Wise was a truck driver for Progressive of Pontiac, Michigan and Toyota of Howell, Michigan until 1991 when he retired. Arlyn loved camping, wood working, putting up Christmas decorations, gardening, playing with all his grandchildren and great grandchildren and he loved people. Funeral service will be 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 31, 2017 at Christ Lutheran Church (5245 Hadley Road, Goodrich) with visitation one hour before the service. Pastor Kelly Todd officiating. Interment will follow at Christ Lutheran Church Cemetery. Family will receive friends on Monday from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. and on Tuesday from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. with a VFW Memorial at 7:00 p.m. at VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME-ORTONVILLE 135 South St., Ortonville. Memorial donations may be made to charity of choice. To send a condolence to the family go to www.villagefh.com