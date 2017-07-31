Arthur O. Sans died Friday July 28, 2017.

He was 88.

Born July 12, 1929 in Pontiac, MI, the son of the late Julienne (Sans) King. Beloved husband of the late Elizabeth (nee Zwicker). Dear father of Jeffrey Sans, Elizabeth (Sean) Tierney, Artha (Jonathan) Horowitz, Peter (Gretchen) Sans and Margaret Mary Sans; proud grandfather of 15; caring brother of 2. Funeral Mass Monday, July 31, 2017, 11:00 a.m. (in state 10:30 a.m.) at Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church (5481 Dixie Hwy, Waterford 48329). Burial at Lakeview Cemetery will follow Mass. Family will receive friends Sunday from 2-8 p.m. with a 7 p.m. Rosary, at COATS FUNERAL HOME – CLARKSTON, 8909 Dixie Hwy. Memorial donations may be made to Capuchin Soup Kitchen, 1820 Mt. Elliott, Detroit 48207. To send an online condolence, please visit www.coatsfuneralhome.com