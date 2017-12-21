Atlas Township drone ordinance grounded for now

By David Fleet

Atlas Twp.-On Monday night the township board of trustees opted not to move forward on an ordinance to regulate drones and unmanned aircraft .

“The state has passed a preemptive law effective April 4, 2016 that prohibits local ordinances and resolutions regulating the ownership and operation of unmanned aircraft,” said Tere Onica, township supervisor. “However, there are several problematic (concerns regarding drones), namely the invasion of privacy and there are Peeping Tom laws on the books.”

As the number of area residents owning drones increased, several have expressed concerns over regulations. As a result, in October the board of trustees considered a proposed local ordinance. If passed, the ordinance would have prohibited drones from flying under 250 feet, over schools, cell tower property, government or public property. Drones and unmanned aircraft however, may be used by any law enforcement agency or emergency service organization or on private property in daylight hours. Drones will also be prohibited from containing a weapon of any kind or operated by anyone under the influence of alcohol or illegal substance. Individuals shall not be prohibited from using drones in daylight hours in the airspace over private property with the owners consent.

However, several area drone owners expressed concerns during and following the October meeting, noting concerns such as enforcement, conflicts with existing Federal Aviation Administration laws and use of drones for work purposes. As a result, township officials sought additional input on the drone ordinance following the meeting and tabled the ordinance until Monday night.

Onica said that township officials consulted with AOPA Great Lakes Regional Manager Kyle Lewis regarding the drone ordinances.

“What some have suggested is if townships want to do something (about drone regulations) that we should look in our current ordinances and shore up (the regulations) under nuisances and not create a separate ordinances since there are so many that are regulated by federal law that we cannot interfere with—there is upcoming technology that will help the FFA enforcement easier,” she said. “As a result we are not rushing into anything.”