Atlas Township: Public Notice

PUBLIC notice

Please be advised, that as the owner of property located within 300 feet of the following described property, you are hereby notified of a public hearing of the Atlas Township Zoning Board of Appeals Commission.

PARCEL NUMBER(S): 02-09-676-010

CASE NUMBER: BA-17-01

APPLICANT: Kelly Good

Property Address: 9.34 Atlas Lake Ct, Atlas, MI 48411

LEGAL DESCRIPTION: UNIT 10ATLAS LAKE ESTATE (01) FR 02-09-300-017

REASON FOR APPLICATION: To construct a detached garage in front of new home

MEETING TIME AND DATE: 7:00 p.m. June 28, 2016

MEETING PLACE: Atlas Township Hall, 7336 South Gale Road, Grand Blanc, MI 48439

Grand Blanc, MI 48438 (810) 636-2548

Craig Berry, Chairman

Atlas Township Zoning Board of Appeals

Publish in The Citizen 06-10-17