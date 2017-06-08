Atlas Township: Public Notice

PUBLIC notice
Please be advised, that as the owner of property located within 300 feet of the following described property, you are hereby notified of a public hearing of the Atlas Township Zoning Board of Appeals Commission.
PARCEL NUMBER(S): 02-09-676-010
CASE NUMBER: BA-17-01
APPLICANT: Kelly Good
Property Address: 9.34 Atlas Lake Ct, Atlas, MI 48411
LEGAL DESCRIPTION: UNIT 10ATLAS LAKE ESTATE (01) FR 02-09-300-017
REASON FOR APPLICATION: To construct a detached garage in front of new home
MEETING TIME AND DATE: 7:00 p.m. June 28, 2016
MEETING PLACE: Atlas Township Hall, 7336 South Gale Road, Grand Blanc, MI 48439
Grand Blanc, MI 48438 (810) 636-2548
Craig Berry, Chairman
Atlas Township Zoning Board of Appeals
Publish in The Citizen 06-10-17
