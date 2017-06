Atlas Township: Public Notice

PUBLIC notice

Please be advised, that as the owner of property located within 300 feet of the following described property, you are hereby notified of a public hearing of the Atlas Township Zoning Board of Appeals Commission.

PARCEL NUMBER(S): 02-32-200-037

CASE NUMBER: BA-17-02

APPLICANT: Aaron E. Alexander

Property Address: 10239 Stonehill Lane, Atlas, MI 48438

LEGAL DESCRIPTION: A PARCEL OF LAND BEG N 89 DEG 37 MIN 38 SEC W 1544.16 FT & N 0 DEG 07 MIN 53 SEC E 375.14 FT & ON A CURVE TO LEFT -CHORD- N 08 DEG 33 MIN 55 SEC W 61.35 FT FROM E 1/4 COR OF SEC TH ON A CURVE TO LEFT -CHORD- N 41 DEG 02 MIN 41 SEC W 163.62 FT TH N 19 DEG 49 MIN 07 SEC E 278.64 FT TH N 07 DEG 11 MIN 52 SEC E 177.61 FT TH N 53 DEG 05 MIN 07 SEC E 286.18 FT TH S 0 DEG 07 MIN 53 SEC W 449.44 FT TH S 39 DEG 49 MIN 59 SEC W 370.10 FT TO PL OF BEG SEC 32 T6N R8E 3.6 A (99) FR 02-32-200-031

REASON FOR APPLICATION: Construction of a Pole/Accessory building with front yard and side yard variance.

MEETING TIME AND DATE: 7:00 p.m. June 28, 2016

MEETING PLACE: Atlas Township Hall, 7336 South Gale Road, Grand Blanc, MI 48439

Grand Blanc, MI 48438 (810) 636-2548

Craig Berry, Chairman

Atlas Township Zoning Board of Appeals

