Atlas Township: Public Notice

SYNOPSIS

ATLAS TOWNSHP BOARD OF TRUSTEES

REGULAR MEETING

MONDAY, APRIL 16, 2018 AT 5:30 P.M.

7386 S. GALE ROAD, GRAND BLANC, MI 48439 (810) 636-2548

www.atlastownship.org

Members present: T. Onica, K. Vick, A. Moore, B. June, P. Major

Members absent: None

Staff present: S. Wilkerson, D. Lattie, S. Bullen, Sgt G. Liber

The Board took the following actions:

1) Approved the minutes of the public hearing held on March 19, 2018 as amended.

2) Approved the minutes of the regular meeting held on March 19, 2018 as presented.

3) Received the Treasurer’s report as presented.

4) Honored the warrants and paid the bills as presented.

5) Waived demolition fee of $200 for the Genesee County Atlas Park.

6) Approved quote from Michigan Chloride Sales, LLC, for second application of brine on all Atlas

Township dirt roads at a cost of $720 per mile for 39 miles total cost of $28,080.

7) Accepted resignation of Roger Davis from the Atlas Township Fire Department effective

immediately.

8) Appoint Captain Ed Klimek to the position of Atlas Township Assistant Fire Chief effective

immediately.

9) Motion to appoint Rob Cummings to the position of Fire Captain effective immediately.

10) Adopted proclamation designating the week of May 6-12, 2018 as “Municipal Clerk Week”.

11) Adopted proclamation designating May 1, 2018 as “Law Day”.

12) Meeting adjourned at 6:10 p.m.

Complete copies of the minutes are available in the Township Clerk’s office located at the aforementioned address Monday thru Thursday 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Posted by:

Katherine Vick, Clerk

Atlas Township

Publish in The Citizen 06-23-18