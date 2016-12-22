Atlas Video: New releases, classics, games

By David Fleet

Editor

Goodrich

-The Atlas Video neon light is back on.

Last month Jack Gabbard, a 1984 Goodrich High School graduate, opened Atlas Video at 8233 S. State Road after closing more than 17 years ago.

“I used the same neon sign when the video store was open in Atlas in 1999,” said Gabbard. “I am very happy to be back in Goodrich—it’s been a great start so far here.”

Atlas Video, featuring DVDs, Blu- Rays, and popular video games to rent, offers first run productions as well as many classics.

“A lot of customers have been stopping in to rent movies and games rather than going through Netflix or other online services,” said Gabbard. “Many, many customers say they’d rather read the reviews on the movie box than download. We have more than 3,000 titles to peruse—including some classic movies that will bring back memories.”

For children, some of the old classic cartoons and kids movies are very popular.

“Many parents stop by and pick up movies dating back to when they were young,” he said. “So many movies are as popular today as they were 30 years ago.”

The ‘Remember the 1980s’ section features such greats as “Sixteen Candles,” “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” and “The Breakfast Club.”

Video games PS1, PS2, PS3, PS4, X-Box, X-Box360, Wii and Wii U have also been hits so far.

“Many customers rent the games over and over until they can win,” said Gabbard. “The games are always changing– we currently have more than 300 to choose from. It’s fun to try new games and a great value.”

Atlas Video is open Monday-Friday 11 a.m.-9 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m.-10 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m.-7 p.m. 810-636-9133.