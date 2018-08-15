Barbara Terryah Sisco

It is with great sadness the family of Barbara Jane Terryah Sisco, announce her passing on August 1st at Saint Thomas Hospital, Nashville, Tn.

Barb was a former Holly resident, where she attended Brandon High School. Barb and her husband Ralph have lived in Tennessee for several years. She is survived by her husband Ralph, sons, Glen, Daniel (Laurie) and John. Brothers, Glenn (Rhonda), Rich (Valerie), Jim (Janet) Terryah. Grandson, Alex Terryah

Preceded in death, parents, Glenn and Patricia (Cross) Terryah, daughter, Katie Terryah, grandparents, Thomas and Ivory (Hartwig) Terryah, Byron and Nell (Forrester) Booher. Sister-in-law, Kellie (Franklin) Terryah.