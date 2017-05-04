Battle of M-15

Battle of M-15

Brandon Senior Alexis Hendershott singles off Goodrich Junior Emily Stambaugh and junior catcher Ashton Stewart. The Martian-Blackhawk softball game on April 29 was just some to of the competition played in the Battle of M-15.  Photo by Mo Voyer.

The Blackhawks—Martians rivalry ignited each August on the gridiron was rekindled on April 29 as nine teams gathered for the first annual Spring Sportspalooza at Roy C. Stacey Sports Complex, Goodrich.

When the dust settled for nine teams, the Martians eked out a 5-4 victory.

The final winning teams included: Goodrich Boys Golf; Brandon Boys Track; Goodrich Girls Track; Brandon Girls Tennis; Goodrich Junior Varsity Softball; Goodrich Varsity Softball; Brandon Varsity Baseball; Goodrich Freshman Baseball and Brandon Varsity Girls Soccer.

In 2018 the day long event will be at Brandon High School.

