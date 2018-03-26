Beverly Jean DeGraw

DEGRAW, BEVERLY JEAN of Ortonville; died March 24, 2018. She was 79. Born in Pontiac, Michigan on August 3, 1938 to Arnold Wilson and Eunice (nee: Hubble) Irelan. She married Lloyd F. DeGraw on August 26, 1989 in Clarkston, Michigan. She is survived by her loving husband of 28 years, Lloyd F. DeGraw; four children, Robin Morris Bullock, Jeffrey (Jean) Bullock, Bryan (Katie) Bullock and Shannon (Jamie) Bullock; 9 grandchildren and one great grandson; two brothers, William (Frances) Irelan and Arnold (Nancy) Irelan; two sisters, Sandra Kay Rider and Patricia (William) Franks; she was preceded in death by one son, Jerry David Bullock. Beverly was a member of Great Lakes Bible Church, Holly. She was a member of the Edna Burton Senior Center, Ortonville. She was a painter of Art and enjoyed making artificial flower arrangements. Funeral service will be 11:30 a.m. Thursday, March 29, 2018 at Great Lakes Bible Church 16222 Falk Road, Holly. Pastor Tigg Vanaman, officiating. Interment will be at Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly. Family will receive friends on Wednesday from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME-ORTONVILLE 135 South St., Ortonville and after 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to Great Lakes Bible Church. Envelopes are available at the funeral home. To send a condolence to the family go to www.villagefh.com