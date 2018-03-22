Blackhawks compete at Business Professionals of America conference

By David Fleet

Editor

From March 15-18, Brandon High School joined more than 100 high schools statewide at the Business Professionals of America, 46th annual state





leadership conference in Grand Rapids.

The BPA is an after school opportunity for students to development leadership skills, personal, career and professional growth along with interaction with the business community. The competitions are related to business and include presentations along with simulations related to real life business scenarios.

At the conference BHS Senior Noah Cox was elected Vice President of the Michigan BPA association representing more than 5,000 members statewide.

“I’m so proud of my fellow chapter members,” said Cox. “Comparatively, Brandon High School is really small. So for us to do so well as compared to some of the bigger schools as these BPA competitions is a big deal.”

Six BHS students placed top six statewide in their respective competition. Elijah Buell placed sixth in the state for his human resource competition; Kylie Claxton placed second in the state for her human resource competition; Adam Cox placed sixth in business law and ethics; Noah Cox placed fourth in banking and finance; Sydney Leslie, Zoe Cooney, Kylie Claxton and Noah Cox placed fifth for the group/team small business management event. As a result of the state competition both Claxton and Cox qualify for the national competition in Dallas, May 9-13.

“This weekend was a blast for everyone and I think everyone came away satisfied and happy even if they didn’t place in their business competition,” said Cox.