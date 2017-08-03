Blackhawks, Martians football seasons open on road

By David Fleet

Editor

Opening on the road.

Both Brandon and Goodrich will not only open the 2017 football season on the road, they will play in neutral stadiums.

At 1 p.m., Aug. 24, the Martians will take on Bendle at Kettering University’s Atwood Stadium in the Vehicle City Gridiron Classic. At 1 p.m., Aug. 26 the Brandon Blackhawks will take on the Fenton Tigers at the University of Michigan Stadium. “There’s a growing popularity to open football seasons at non-traditional venues,” said Dave Davis, Goodrich AD and dean of students. “The Friends of Atwood reached out to us to be a part of a big event in Flint and we jumped at the opportunity.”

Davis said it’s a chance to showcase Goodrich Schools.

“The day will include tailgating, the Marching Martians and cheerleaders. We will have five home games this year we hope the community comes out and supports the team.”

Tickets for the Vehicle City Gridiron Classic are $7 and are available at the school.

Blackhawks will be heading south the Ann Arbor as their season opens at the Big House.

“We are excited to play in the Big House to showcase our team and school and to compete against a rival,” said Chris Deines, Brandon AD. “We were contacted by Lapeer and Clarkston schools to participate in the second year of the event. We are just one of 12 schools in the state that play.”

Pre-sale ticket orders are available now for the Blackhawks game from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Brandon High School Athletic Office. T-shirts and spectator bus tickets are also available. Cost is $10. Call 248-627-1827.