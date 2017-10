Brandon’s Conner Burke kicked a 25-yard field goal as time expired on Friday night to lift the Blackhawks to a playoff win at Avondale. The Blackhawks were down 44-42 with just second left on the Avondale 8 yard line when Burke made the kick. Brandon now 7-3, will take on Linden 8-2 in the district final on Friday. Photo by Mo Voyer.