Blown away

By David Fleet

Editor

On Wednseday afternoon a high wind warning was issued by the National Weather Service for Oakland and Genesee counties. Southwest 35-45 mph winds with gusts up to 65 mph were reported.

In Atlas Township, Fire Chief Fred Forys said crews responded to two downed wire calls and a shed fire as a result of the storm.

“If you see a downed wire make the call to Consumers Energy or your utility company and stay away,” said Forys.

Power remained out in the Village of Ortonville on Thursday morning.

In Brandon Township many of the homes and businesses were without power on Thursday.

Brandon Fire Chief Dave Kwapis said the department responded to 22 calls from noon on Wednesday through presstime Thursday morning.

“Of those calls, five were due to downed live power wires over the road,” he said.

“We had several calls to open roadways that had been blocked by trees. We also had a medical due to an accident at Oak Hill and M-15 due to traffic lights out. Please drive slow and use caution at intersections.”

Kwapis reminds residents to have patience with DTE and Consumers Energy with more than 860,000 statewide without power as of Thursday morning.

“As the winds die down please use caution near power lines,” he added. “Consider every wire a live wire—so when you’re picking up brush or limbs that have fallen be aware.”