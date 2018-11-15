Board amends foster care homes ordinance

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

Brandon Twp.- On Nov. 8, the township board voted 6-0 to approve the first reading of an amendment to Brandon Township Ordinance Chapter 46, Article 3, Section 46-206 (c) (1) pertaining to convalescent and/or nursing homes and state licensed adult foster care homes of 13 or more residents. Clerk Candee Allen was absent.

This amendment would change where the group/nursing homes are allowed.

“What we’re asking to do is modify 46-206 (c) (1), multiple family special uses,” said township supervisor Kathy Thurman. “To restrict the convalescent and/or nursing homes and state licensed AFC homes of 13 or more residents to multiple family zoning.”

This would mean that these homes could only go onto lots that are zoned properly for multiple family homes, which under the code of ordinances means a building or structure designed for or occupied by two or more families, with separate housekeeping, kitchen and bathroom facilities for each and conforming in all other respects to the standards in section 46-216(g).

“We have a lot more leeway in granting or denying these regardless, even before we add this,” said trustee Scott Broughton. “We’re not held to the same restriction as the Larkin case for instance.”

The second reading of this ordinance will be at the Dec. 3 regular meeting.