Board gives high marks for Brandon superintendent

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

Brandon Twp.- On Monday night, the school board voted 6-0 to accept the evaluation of district superintendent Dr. Matt Outlaw, where they rated him highly effective. Board member Bob Eisiminger was absent with notice.

“We continue to be very impressed with Dr. Outlaw’s work in the district,” said board member Marianne Dwyer. “In the time that he’s been here, we’ve made a lot of progress in a positive direction.

Outlaw has been superintendent of the district since 2014, and received a similar evaluation last year.

“We’ve seen so much positive, with the interaction of the community and the direction that you’re pushing the district to go,” said board president Diane Salter.

“We’ve got a really good team, especially this team right here,” said Outlaw at the board meeting.