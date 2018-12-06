Board OKs new police contract

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

Brandon Twp.- On Monday night, the township board approved the three year police contract 7-0.

“We’re going from one patrol investigator to two patrol investigators, and then our detective sergeant is being omitted and we’re adding a patrol sergeant,” said supervisor Kathy Thurman. “That’s what they’re looking for.”

The contract mostly stays the same from previous years, but there will be wage increases over the next three years. In 2019, there will be an increase of .49 percent, 2.92 percent in 2020, and 2.92 again in 2021. The length of the contract is set by Oakland County. The previous contract was for two years.

“Due to the increase in calls, our detective bureau is greatly impacted,” said Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Brandon substation commander Lt. Greg Glover. “By adding a detective at the detective at the substation, we can add a sergeant to the patrol during our busy hours on the afternoon shift.”

The contract increases the number of officers from 12 to 13, which cover more than 7,000 calls per year in the township. The current detective sergeant will become the patrol sergeant and will also still oversee the detective bureau, said Glover.