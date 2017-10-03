Bradley Roy Stephan passed away suddenly on Wednesday, September 27, 2017 in a car accident.

He was 82.

Brad was born March 16, 1935 in Grayling, Michigan to the late Alva B. and Ellen F. (Wolcott) Stephan. He retired from Davision Public School System as a speech therapist after 30+ years of service. He began his teaching career in the Brandon school district.

Brad was an avid traveler and enjoyed making pottery, knitting, cooking/baking, making fudge, oil painting, music, reading and remodeling houses.

Brad is survived by his children, Stephanie (Joseph) Keays, Alesa (Rob Cronkright) Stephan and Craig Stephan; six grandchildren, Megan, Nathan, Zachary, Cooper, Sadaya and Aella; one step-daughter, Neema Matungwa; a step-grandson, Nova; one sister, Kay (Dennis) Dixon; his former wife and mother of his children, Sandra (Athanas) Manyama; two sisters-in-law, Ann and Charlotte; and many neices, nephews, cousins and friends.

Two brothers, Richard and Don Stephan, preceded him in death.

A private family memorial will be held at a later date.