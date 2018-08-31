Brandon 26-Goodrich 7

From left, Adrien Williams, Adam Rowe, Jacob Irwin and Mike Nicaj.

By David Fleet

The Milk Can Cup will stay in Brandon.

In front of a packed house at Blackhawk Stadium, the Brandon Blackhawks (2-0) topped their neighbor to the north the Goodrich Martians (1-1) 26-7, settling the backyard brawl for another year. The game also honored Deputy Eric Overall and other emergency personnel.

“It was a great night for our community,” said third year Blackhawk Head Coach Brad Zube who is 2-0 against the Martians. “The boys played their hearts out and stuck to the game plan.”

The Blackhawks gained 400 on offense on 65 plays with 350 yards rushing. Running back Adrien Williams rushed for 132 yards on 33 carries and scored one touchdown. Mike Nicaj rushed for 111 yards on 19 carries with three touchdowns. Quarterback Mathew Harrison rushed for 59 yards and threw for 50 yards. On defense Jake Irwin had seven tackles and Mike Nicaj had six with one sack.