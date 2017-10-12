Brandon Deputy injured in township crash

By David Fleet

Editor

Brandon Twp.-A 23-year veteran of the Oakland County Sheriff office from the township substation was hospitalized following a multi-vehicle accident on Monday. He received a concussion and broken bones as a result of the crash.

The crash occurred on south bound Baldwin Road just south of Oakwood Road on the border of Brandon and Oxford Townships.

While on patrol, the deputy turned east into the driveway of 2750 Baldwin Road. While the deputy was completing his left turn a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado driven by a 60 year old township resident was passing traffic from behind the deputy. The driver of the Silverado collided with the driver’s rear side of the patrol car.

The Silverado then continued south on Baldwin Road and was apparently fleeing the scene when he struck the rear of a 1999 Freightliner gravel hauler driven by a 42 year old Flint resident near the intersection of Baldwin Road and Bliss Drive. After striking the gravel hauler the Silverado left the roadway on the east side of Baldwin Road and hit several trees.

Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Greg Glover, Brandon substation commander said the accident remains under inv

estigation.

“If you are under the influence of narcotics that impairs your driving than you should not be on the road,” he said. “It goes for driving under the influence of marijuana or any drug.”

The driver of the Silverado was transported to Genesys Hospital in Grand Blanc Township by the Brandon Township Fire Department where he is listed in stable condition. He is currently under a deputy hospital watch. A search warrant for the driver’s blood was obtained and blood was taken pursuant to that search warrant. Toxicology results are pending. Narcotics use by the driver of the Silverado is believed to be factor in both crashes.

The 46 year old deputy who was injured in the crash was transported by Brandon Township Fire Department to McLaren Hospital in Pontiac. He was released on Tuesday.

The driver of the gravel hauler was not injured and was released at the scene.

There was airbag deployment in both the Silverado and Impala. Crash Reconstruction Unit is investigating the accident.