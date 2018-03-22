



The Brandon Future Problem Solvers competed at the State Bowl on the campus of Michigan State University last weekend and several won awards after competing on the topic of Cloud storage.

Future Problem Solvers is an academic competition and every season they are assigned four different topics, such as infectious disease prevention, and a future scene that involves the topic as a problem.

Isaac Miller from Brandon Middle School won third place in the Junior Division Individual Booklet Writer and was invited to compete at internationals.

Paige Thwig from Brandon Middle School won second place in the Middle Division Individual Booklet Writer and was also invited to compete at internationals.

Payton Fletcher, Emily Roper, Paige Thwig and Matt Ressler, from Brandon Middle School and High School all placed third in the Middle Division Global Team Booklet Writing.

Lexie Halstrad, Nathan Starr and David Montreuil from Brandon Middle School won third place in their Presentation of Final Action Plan.

Annaliese Elliott from Brandon Middle School is a semi-finalist in the Middle Division Scenario Booklet Writing.