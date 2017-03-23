Brandon: Get ready for community education

By Susan Bromley

Staff Writer

Brandon Twp.

– Community education is thriving in surrounding districts, but has suffered here in recent years, with few classes offered and no clear direction.

That is about to change.

At their March 20 meeting, the school board approved 6-0 a proposal for community education in which Jan Meek, current executive director of business services, will take on the role of community education director for a stipend. The proposal also includes the hiring of a part-time community education assistant who will schedule use of facilities and handle class registrations, as well as the hiring of a pool manager. The total additional cost of the community education proposal is $38,000.

“It’s exciting,” said Meek. “The board asked us last year to revamp the community education program and add some classes. We are looking to do things to service kids more— for example, have a kids’ pool party night, social activities, offer various summer camps and after-school programs—tuition-based things. We want to bring more to the community, more chances for the kids to experience different things.”

Currently, the district offers only a handful of swim classes at the aquatics and fitness center and community education courses that Meek said could likely be counted on one hand. She hopes to get back to offering enough classes that a brochure is needed to display the choices.

The expectation is for the program to be self-funding. Last year, Meek said the community education/aquatics program had an operating deficit of $39,543. The general fund subsidized the program. Revenue from additional classes and facility rentals will pay the cost of instructors and pool supervisors, with a goal to break even.

Classes will be dictated community interest. Chess and knitting are some of the requests that have been received so far, and she is accepting input for both summer programs, as well as a full autumn schedule.

“The bottom line is, this is something for the community, not a moneymaker for the district, we just want to enhance and enrich opportunities for the kids,” said Meek. “We haven’t put out a survey yet, but that is under consideration. We want community feedback.”

Suggestions for community education offerings can be emailed to jmeek@brandon.k12.mi.us.