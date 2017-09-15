Brandon Homecoming

Dear Ortonville-Brandon Community,

On Oct.10, 1903, the very first homecoming celebration in America took place at Northern Illinois University. In 1911, the University of Missouri’s athletic director, Chester Brewer, shouted from the hilltop for all Missouri Alumni to “come home” and help to cheer for the team in their annual football game against the Kansas Jayhawks.

More than 100 years later, “homecoming” is now part of the tradition of nearly every school across this nation including the Brandon School District. Homecoming week is more than just football. It is a celebration of community, a celebration of a community’s past and its future. The week is filled with spirit events for students, athletic events, alumni ceremonies, parades and so much more. As our homecoming week begins here in the Brandon School District, I invite you all to “come home” and celebrate all that the Ortonville-Brandon Community has to offer.

The following is a list of events for our homecoming week:

Monday (Sept.18)

· Home boys’ soccer vs. Flushing 6 p.m.

Tuesday (Sept. 19)

· Home volleyball vs. Flushing 6:15 p.m.

Wednesday (Sept. 20)

· Home boys’ soccer vs. Owosso 6 p.m.

Thursday (Sept. 21)

· Student class colors day

· Powder puff Football game 7:15 p.m.

· Distinguished Alumni Induction Ceremony 6 p.m.

Friday (Sept. 22)

· Brandon Blue and White Day

· Pep Assembly

· Homecoming Parade 5:30 p.m.

· Homecoming Football Game vs. Owosso 7 p.m.

Saturday (Sept. 23)

· Septemberfest

· Homecoming Dance 7 p.m.

Have a great homecoming week! Go Blackhawks!

Sincerely,

Matthew S. Outlaw

Superintendent for the Brandon School District