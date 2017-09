Front from left, Laura Lobbestael, McKenzie Lobbestael, Elaina Ceccacci, Chloe McCrum and Rachel Devine. Back from left, Anthony Nicaj, Ryan Beauchamp, Bryce Chamberlain, Beau Schulze and Robert Kayfish. The Brandon High School Senior Homecoming Court were named on Sept. 13. The king and queen will be crowned on Sept. 22. Photos by Patrick McAbee.