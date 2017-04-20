Brandon superintendent contract extended to 2020

By Susan Bromley

Staff Writer

Brandon Twp.– The school board has approved a 1-year contract extension for the superintendent, keeping Matt Outlaw in the district through June 2020.

The board voted 6-0 to approve the extension. Board Trustee Bob Eisiminger was absent with notice.

Prior to the vote, Board President Kevin McClellan noted that Outlaw did well on his annual evaluation.

“We are proud to have him leading our team,” said McClellan.

The board also unanimously approved an extension of Outlaw’s role overseeing human resources for the district, for which he receives a $15,000 annual stipend.

Outlaw’s contract extension as superintendent did not come with a bump in pay. He earns $132,500 annually after a raise in 2015.

“I am pleased to have an extension from the board and look forward to continuing to serve the community,” said Outlaw, who began leading the district in 2014.