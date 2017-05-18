Brandon teens found with variety of drugs at park

By Susan Bromley

Staff Writer

Brandon Twp.-

Four young males, three of whom are current Brandon High School students, and one a former student, were found with a variety of illegal drugs in a vehicle at Bloomer Park.

A Brandon deputy found the teenagers while on patrol at 6:27 p.m., May 9, in the park located at State Park and Sands roads. While approaching the vehicle, the 16-year-old driver of the vehicle appeared to attempt to hid something under the front seat of the vehicle. Upon walking up to the vehicle, the deputy smelled the fresh odor of marijuana. Besides the 16-year-old, in the front passenger seat was a 15-year-old male. In the rear seat were a 17-year-old and 19-year-old.

Under repeated questioning, the driver admitted there was marijuana in the vehicle and removed a Mason jar from under the front passenger seat which contained marijuana. He also handed the deputy a marijuana cigarette, rolling papers, and a marijuan grinder. When asked if there were any more narcotics inside the vehicle, he responded, “I don’t think so.”

A search of the vehicle proved otherwise, with two digital scales, a bottle cap used as a marijuana pipe, a green container containing 4.4 grams of hashish, 90 milliliters of cough suppressant, .4 grams of cocaine with empty baggies with white residue; .8 grams of an unknown white powder narcotic, 11 prescription pills, and a spring-assisted knife all found prior to the vehicle being impounded, many of the items located in a bag in the trunk.

All four teens admitted they were in Bloomer #3 to smoke marijuana and had pooled their money to buy it.

The 19-year-old male was cited for possession of marijuana and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. The 17-year-old was cited for possession of marijuana and turned over to his father.

The 16-year-old driver of the vehicle and the 15-year-old passenger were transported to the substation and their parents were contacted and were present during interviews of their sons. The 16-year-old stated he had a problem with drugs, using them to self-medicate depression.

The 16-year-old’s case is being handled through family court. The 15-year-old, who admitted to smoking marijuana, has been referred to youth assistance services.

“Drugs are in every community,” said OCSO Lt. Greg Glover, Brandon substation commander. “We are not exempt from it. We don’t tolerate it in schools, we won’t tolerate it in the community. If we find you with drugs you will be criminally charged.”