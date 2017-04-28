Brandon Township dryer fire sparks pillow talk

By Susan Bromley

Staff Writer

Brandon Twp.-Pillows offered no rest for Brandon firefighters and some local residents last week.

Township firefighters responded at 1:24 a.m., April 21 to a mobile home in the 3000 block of Cherry Street after it was reported there was a fire in the dryer.

Residents had washed body pillows and placed them in the dryer. Some time later, they noticed the dryer was extremely warm. When a woman at the home opened the dryer door, flames shot out. She closed the door and called 9-1-1 while another person grabbed a fire extinguisher and put the blaze out prior to firefighters’ arrival, said Fire Chief Dave Kwapis.

“Had they not been up waiting for them to dry, it could have been a lot worse,” Kwapis said. “Any appliance that has heat to it, such as an oven or dryer, shouldn’t be run while you’re not around.”

The fire was contained to the dryer, which was found to have melted plastic material inside. The homeowner was treated at the scene for a mild first degree burn on her hand.

Kwapis reminds residents to read the care instructions and said it is likely the dryer could have been used to tumble dry the pillows as long as the dryer was set to “no heat.”

Clean lint traps after each use of a dryer is also essential to avoiding fires, as well as cleaning the vent exhaust to maintain good air flow. Kwapis also advises replacing plastic ductwork with aluminum ductwork.