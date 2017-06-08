Brandon Township: Public Notice

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The Brandon Township Planning Commission shall hold a public hearing JUNE 27, 2017 beginning at 7:00 p.m. at the Brandon Township Office, 395 Mill Street, Ortonville, Michigan 48462.

To consider the following Ordinance amendments:

Chapter 46, Article IV. Section 46-6 Definitions – Transient – means occupancy of a dwelling unit or sleeping unit for not more than 30 days.

For any additional information regarding the above hearing please contact the Brandon Township Planning & Building Department, 248-627-4916.

This meeting is open to all members of the public under Michigan’s Open Meeting Act.

Persons with disabilities, who require assistance to participate or attend this public meeting, are requested to contact the Supervisor at (248) 627-4918 at least 72 hours prior to the start of the meeting.

