Brandon Township: Public Notice

Brandon Township

NOTICE OF

CLOSE OF REGISTRATION FOR THE

August 7, 2018 Primary ELECTION

To the Qualified Electors of the Brandon Township, County of Oakland:

Notice is hereby given that the last day to register for the August 7, 2018 Primary Election will be July 9, 2018

If you are not currently registered to vote or need to register at a new address, you may do so at the following locations and times:

In Person:

· Brandon Township Clerk’s offices 395 Mill St., Ortonville Monday – Friday, 8:30am to 5:00pm.

· County Elections Division, 1200 N. Telegraph Rd., Pontiac, MI 48341, Monday – Friday, 8:00am – 4:30pm.

· Secretary of State Branch Offices.

· At specified agencies for clients receiving services through Family Independence Agency, the Department of Community Health, Michigan Jobs Commission and some offices of the Commission for the Blind.

· At military recruitment offices for persons who are enlisting.

By Mail:

· Voter Registration Application – Mail to the election official as directed on the application by the close of registration deadline.

Note: Persons registering by mail are required to vote in person unless they have previously voted in person in the state or are at least 60 years of age or are handicapped.

The election will be conducted in all 6 voting precincts of Brandon Township for the purpose of voting candidates for the following offices: State and Local: State Governor, U. S. Senator, 8th District Representative in Congress, 14th District State Senator, 46th District Representative in State Legislature, 3rd District County Commissioner, Brandon Township Trustee and Delegate to County Convention.

Brandon Township, 395 Mill Street, Ortonville, MI 48462 Phone: 248-627-2851

Candee Allen, Brandon Township Clerk

