Brandon Township sets trail meetings

Two meetings have been set to discuss the proposed Iron Belle Trail through in Brandon Township.

At 8 p.m., Sept. 21, the Trails sub-committee will be making a presentation to the Township Board of Trustees at the Brandon High School Preforming Arts Center. The presentation will include answers to the many questions the sub-committee compiled from Board Members and the community on building and maintaining an Iron Belle Trail segment through Brandon Township.·At 7 p.m., Oct. 5 the Brandon Township Board will meet again at the Brandon High School Preforming Arts Center to take public comments, deliberate and reach a decision on whether or not Brandon Township wants the Iron Belle Trail to come through the Township.

The Iron Belle Trail segment through Brandon Township would be a non-motorized pathway that would include biking and other uses such as walking, jogging and roller blading.

Last year, Brandon Township officials conducted a trail survey after using DNR grant funds to determine four potential routes in the community—remaining for consideration are Route B, which is Seymour Lake to the ITC corridor to Granger to Hadley to Hummer Lake roads to Mill Street for 9.7 miles and costs $7,918,510 and Route D, 8 miles from Baldwin to Granger to Hadley to Hummer Lake roads to Mill Street with an estimated cost of $8,127,205.

The trail subcommittee, which consists of Thurman, Kordella, Darnall and township residents Dwight Woodbridge, Paul Barber, Jennifer Bickel and Candice Hill, was convened last month to begin researching the answers to numerous questions surrounding a proposed township connection to the Iron Belle Trail.