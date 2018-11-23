Brigitte Wiese

WIESE, BRIGITTE HELGA of Hadley Township. Died Wednesday, November 21, 2018. She was 79.

Born July 7, 1939 in Heydekrug, Germany to the late Fritz and Meta (nee: Srugies) Hoffmann. She married Adolf Wiese on September 19, 1959 in Detroit, Michigan. She is survived by her loving husband, Adolf Wiese; two daughters, Renee (Tom) Tucker and Heidi Wiese; two grandsons, Christopher (Ashley) Tucker and Kyle (Fiancé Stacy Provo) Tucker; two great grandchildren, Madeline and Jack Tucker; one brother, Jurgen “Fred” (Donna) Hoffmann. Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, November 29, 2018 at VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME 135 South St., Ortonville. Interment will be at Ortonville Cemetery. Family will receive friends on Wednesday from 2:00 to 4:00 and 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital. Envelopes are available at the funeral home. To send a condolence to the family, please go to www.villagefh.com