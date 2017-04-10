Bruce Frank Sinclair, Sr. of Ortonville; died April 9, 2017.
He was 93.
Born October 29, 1923 in Burnside, Michigan to the late Frank Claude and Ruth Imogene (nee: Grover) Sinclair. He is survived by five children, Stacy Ann Buchanan, Shawn (Robert) Frisch, Sandra (Erik) Johnson, Robert Sinclair and Susanne Sinclair; five grandchildren, Lukas, Abby and Morgan Johnson, Elizabeth and Sarah Frisch; he was preceded in death by his wife, Thelma Mae Sinclair; one son Bruce F. Sinclair, Jr.; two brothers, Donald and Bernard Sinclair. Bruce graduated from Fenton High School in 1942. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army WWII and a recipient of the Purple Heart. While serving in the Army-Air Force he graduated from Flight School at Moody Field in Valdosta, GA. Upon discharge from the Army he attended University of Michigan and graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering. Bruce worked on many major projects for Barton-Malow in the metropolitan area, Joe Louis Arena, Pontiac Silverdome, Lake Orion Assembly and Warren Tech Center. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and gardening. Memorial service will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, April 13, 2017 at VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME-ORTONVILLE 135 South St., Ortonville. Interment will be at Oakwood Cemetery, Fenton. Family will receive friends on Wednesday from 5:00 to 8:00 pm. Memorial contributions may be made to your charity of choice. Condolences may be sent to www.villagefh.com